Nov 15, 2020
Pakistan

Sarwar says Pakistan moving ahead successfully on every front

Muhammad Saleem 15 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in a meeting with Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said here on Saturday that the people are with democracy, rule of law and government's narrative.

"Pakistan is moving ahead successfully on every front including economic and diplomatic fronts; for the first time in 30 years, Punjab's industry is fully restored," the governor said.

He further said that the federal and Punjab governments stand united with the Baloch brothers and Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking urgent steps to provide basic facilities to the people of Balochistan and resolve their outstanding problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

