Journalist dies of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Renowned journalist and senior vice president of National Press Club Islamabad, Arshad Waheed Chaudhry passed away due to coronavirus on Saturday. Since he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the deceased was undergoing treatment at a hospital here. As his condition worsened, Arshad had been placed on a ventilator.

Chaudhry was the host of private TV channel programme "Geo Parliament. He was also a special correspondent for a private tv channel and a columnist for the Daily Jang. Condolences poured in soon after his demise from journalists, politicians and others whom he had interacted professionally and personally.