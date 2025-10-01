Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 281.31, a gain of Re0.01 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the local unit closed at 281.32.

Globally, the US dollar hovered near a one-week low versus major peers on Wednesday as the US government entered a shutdown that is likely to delay the release of crucial jobs data.

Government funding expired at midnight in Washington after Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on a last-minute interim deal.

The dollar index, which gauges the currency against six counterparts including the euro and yen, stood at 97.814 as the deadline passed. It had fallen as low as 97.633 overnight for the first time since last Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump warned congressional Democrats on Tuesday that letting the federal government shut down would allow his administration to take “irreversible” actions, including closing programs important to them.

The US Labor and Commerce departments said their statistics agencies would halt data releases in the event of a partial shutdown. That includes Friday’s scheduled nonfarm payrolls release, which is seen by markets as key in determining whether a Federal Reserve interest rate cut is likely at the end of this month.

The euro edged up slightly to $1.1738, after rising to the highest since September 24 at $1.1762 on Tuesday.

The dollar was flat at 147.92 yen following a three-day 1.2% slide.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied on Wednesday after falling for two days as investors weighed OPEC+ plans for a larger output hike next month while data from the US and Asia showed signs of demand waning.

Brent crude futures for December delivery rose 6 cents to $66.09 a barrel by 0835 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 4 cents to $62.41 a barrel.

On Monday, Brent and WTI both settled more than 3% lower, their sharpest daily declines since August 1. On Tuesday, they each fell 1.5% further.