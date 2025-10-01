BML 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
CPHL 99.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
DCL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
DGKC 258.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.41 (-2.79%)
FCCL 60.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.82%)
FFL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
GCIL 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
HUBC 235.98 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-1.39%)
KEL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.32%)
KOSM 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
MLCF 107.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.94%)
NBP 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.13%)
PAEL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.32%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
POWER 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
PPL 205.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.24%)
PREMA 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.78%)
PRL 35.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.65%)
PTC 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.28%)
SNGP 136.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.03%)
SSGC 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.03%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.65%)
TRG 77.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.26%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.72%)
BR100 17,170 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 55,761 Decreased By -615.8 (-1.09%)
KSE100 164,596 Decreased By -897.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 50,627 Decreased By -359.6 (-0.71%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar slips to one-week low as US government shuts down

  • The dollar slipped 0.3% to touch 147.46 for the first time since September 19, adding to a three-day, 1.2% slide
Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2025 10:49am

TOKYO: The dollar sank to a one-week low versus major peers on Wednesday as the US government entered a shutdown that is likely to delay the release of crucial jobs data.

Government funding expired at midnight in Washington (0400 GMT) after Republicans and Democrats failed to agree a last-minute interim deal.

Senate Republican Leader John Thune said the chamber would vote again on the House-passed measure on Wednesday.

The Senate is due to convene at 1400 GMT.

The dollar index, which gauges the currency against six counterparts including the euro and yen, declined 0.2% to 97.635 as of 0521 GMT, and earlier dipped to 97.584 for the first time since last Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump warned congressional Democrats on Tuesday that letting the federal government shut down would allow his administration to take “irreversible” actions including closing programs important to them.

The US Labor and Commerce departments said their statistics agencies would halt data releases in the event of a partial shutdown.

That includes Friday’s scheduled nonfarm payrolls release, which is seen by markets as key in determining whether a Federal Reserve interest rate cut is likely at the end of this month.

US jobs in focus

Overnight, a mixed reading for the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, pressured the dollar.

The report showed US job openings increased marginally in August while hiring declined, consistent with a softening labour market.

In the absence of official data, more emphasis will fall on private-sector economic indicators.

The ADP employment report is due later on Wednesday. The length of any shutdown may be key for markets, as the Fed’s next policy decision on October 29 remains weeks away.

Traders currently see a quarter-point cut then as a near certainty, with market-implied odds of around 95%, according to LSEG data.

“The USD will resume its fall today if the political discourse suggests an extended shutdown,” said Joseph Capurso, head of foreign exchange at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“More weak US economic data can add to the weight on the USD,” he added. The euro rose as much as 0.3% to $1.1767, the highest since September 24.

The dollar slipped 0.3% to touch 147.46 for the first time since September 19, adding to a three-day, 1.2% slide.

Traders largely ignored the release of the Bank of Japan’s quarterly “tankan” corporate sentiment survey on Wednesday, even though central bank policymakers had flagged it as key to determining the timing of a resumption of rate hikes.

BoJ’s hawkish shift

Confidence among big Japanese manufacturers improved for the second straight quarter and firms maintained their upbeat spending plans, the survey showed.

BOJ officials have tilted more hawkish in recent days, including formerly dovish board member Asahi Noguchi, who said on Monday that the need for policy tightening was increasing “more than ever.”

BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida and Governor Kazuo Ueda are due to give speeches on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Traders currently lay 40% odds on a quarter-point rate increase in Japan on October 30, according to LSEG data.

“The BOJ does not actually appear especially worried about how Trump tariffs might affect the Japanese economy,” said Yusuke Matsuo, senior markets economist at Mizuho Securities.

“The potential impact of Trump tariffs on the US economy, meanwhile, looks to be the sole remaining stumbling block,” he said.

The BOJ’s rate decision this month “will ultimately hinge in greatest part on the central bank’s degree of confidence vis-à-vis the trajectory of the US economy,” Matsuo added.

Yuan Yen Dollar US dollar US dollar index

Comments

200 characters

Dollar slips to one-week low as US government shuts down

Pakistan repays $500mn Eurobond on time: Ministry of Finance

Profit-taking grips PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 900 points

CCP approves PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, Orion Towers

Oil takes a breather with OPEC+ output hike, US government shutdown in focus

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Commerce ministry issues SRO for commercial import of old vehicles

Finance ministry claims surge contained: public debt swells to Rs80.5trn in FY25

Power generation plans shared with German development agency

OGDCL announces major hydrocarbon discovery in Sindh

Pakistani meat exporter commences operations at Karachi EPZ plant

Read more stories