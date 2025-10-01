BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 5.6% in September 2025

  • Reading significantly higher than Finance ministry's estimate of 3.5-4.5%
BR Web Desk Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:46pm
Headline Inflation YoY

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 5.6% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in September 2025, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data on Wednesday, a reading significantly higher than the Finance ministry’s estimate of 3.5-4.5%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data on Wednesday.

In August 2025, the consumer price index (CPI) was recorded at 3%. The CPI had stood at 6.9% in September 2024.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 2% in September 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.6% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.5% in September 2024.

CPI inflation (Urban) increased by 5.5% on YoY basis in September 2025 as compared to 3.4% of the previous month and 9.3% in September 2024. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.5% in September 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.7% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.5% in September 2024.

CPI inflation (Rural) rose by 5.8% on YoY basis in September 2025 as compared to an increase of 2.4% in the previous month and 3.6% in September 2024. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.8% in September 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.5% in the previous month and in September 2024.

In its monthly outlook, the Ministry of Finance had projected the CPI for September at 3.5-4.5% range, citing flood-related disruptions caused by recent floods.

Pakistan experienced severe flooding as part of an extended monsoon season that began in late June 2025 and intensified through September. The disaster has primarily affected densely populated regions, especially in Punjab.

“As a result, inflation is expected to rise temporarily but remain contained within the 3.5–4.5% range in September 2025,” the ministry had stated.

