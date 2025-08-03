BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police arrest former AJK premier Abdul Qayyum Niazi

  • Niazi was heading to attend public contact campaign in Bhimbar
BR Web Desk Published August 3, 2025 Updated August 3, 2025 10:06pm
Photo: Screengrab/ Facebook/@PTIOfficial
Photo: Screengrab/ Facebook/@PTIOfficial

Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, has been arrested by police from the Samahni area of Bhimber.

He was “illegally taken into custody” while he was heading to address a public rally in AJK on Sunday, the PTI said in a statement on its Facebook page.

AJK Police arrested the former PM near Jhandi Juntra while he was travelling from Samahni to attend a rally in Bhimber. On this occasion, a scuffle also broke out between police and PTI workers.

PTI launches 90-day ‘do or die’ movement

Aaj News cited sources as saying that Niazi was participating in a public contact campaign to mobilise support for a rally to be held in Lahore on August 5, aimed at securing the release of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

Sources said that after being taken into custody, the former AJK premier was transferred to Mirpur. The arrest of the PTI AJK President has increased concerns about the potential for further arrests of party leaders and the possibility of police blocking PTI convoys from travelling to Lahore.

Police said arrest warrants were issued against Niazi two days ago in connection with the May 9 riots. The PTI leader was facing more than 11 cases, they added.

Jailed Imran Khan’s sons likely to join rally demanding his release

On July 31, in a post on X, the ex-AJK PM wrote: “The issuance of arrest warrants against the central and provincial leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf before the August 5 protest is apparently a planned political revenge.

“Targeting dozens of leaders is a blatant insult to the Constitution, law, and democracy. This approach is a moment of reflection for the credibility of state institutions and public trust.”

Niazi has served as the 13th prime minister of AJK from August 4, 2021, to April 14, 2022.

Comments

200 characters

Police arrest former AJK premier Abdul Qayyum Niazi

Pak-Iran FTA vital for strengthening bilateral trade, says FM Dar

Iran seeks to boost trade to $10bn level

‘KE Retail Sukuk’ launched

PMD forecasts widespread rains across Pakistan from August 4 to 7

Implementation progress declines: Sindh solar project faces setbacks

Pakistan sends off 17th consignment of relief goods for Gaza

Thousands join pro-Palestinian march over Sydney Harbour Bridge

Russian missile attack injures seven in Mykolaiv, Ukraine says

Gohar Ejaz praises trade deal with US

Read more stories