Police arrest former AJK premier Abdul Qayyum Niazi

Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, has been arrested by police from the Samahni area of Bhimber.

He was “illegally taken into custody” while he was heading to address a public rally in AJK on Sunday, the PTI said in a statement on its Facebook page.

AJK Police arrested the former PM near Jhandi Juntra while he was travelling from Samahni to attend a rally in Bhimber. On this occasion, a scuffle also broke out between police and PTI workers.

Aaj News cited sources as saying that Niazi was participating in a public contact campaign to mobilise support for a rally to be held in Lahore on August 5, aimed at securing the release of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

Sources said that after being taken into custody, the former AJK premier was transferred to Mirpur. The arrest of the PTI AJK President has increased concerns about the potential for further arrests of party leaders and the possibility of police blocking PTI convoys from travelling to Lahore.

Police said arrest warrants were issued against Niazi two days ago in connection with the May 9 riots. The PTI leader was facing more than 11 cases, they added.

On July 31, in a post on X, the ex-AJK PM wrote: “The issuance of arrest warrants against the central and provincial leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf before the August 5 protest is apparently a planned political revenge.

“Targeting dozens of leaders is a blatant insult to the Constitution, law, and democracy. This approach is a moment of reflection for the credibility of state institutions and public trust.”

Niazi has served as the 13th prime minister of AJK from August 4, 2021, to April 14, 2022.