BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.49 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.3%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.87%)
HUBC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.92%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.86%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.23%)
NBP 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.94%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.55%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
BR100 13,648 Increased By 68.9 (0.51%)
BR30 39,863 Increased By 196.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Jailed Imran Khan’s sons likely to join rally demanding his release – but will it matter?

BR Web Desk Published July 11, 2025 Updated July 11, 2025 05:00pm

In a dramatic development ahead of a nationwide campaign planned for August 5, former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Sulaiman and Qasim, are expected to join rallies in Pakistan calling for their father’s release.

Imran, imprisoned since August 2023, is serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in £190 million corruption case and also faces pending trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act related to the May 9, 2023 protests.

His sons, two British nationals, have largely remained outside the public eye. They are now reportedly planning to return to Pakistan after lobbying efforts in the United States, according to their aunt Aleema Khan.

The campaign, which marks two years since the former prime minister was jailed, is being positioned as a renewed push by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to reignite public and international pressure.

“This is no longer just about politics - it’s about justice,” Aleema told local media, adding that the brothers will “stand with their father” and “the people of Pakistan.”

The son’s have been slowly gaining momentum in the media, even appearing on a recent podcast to speak out against the “inhumane conditions” under which he was being unlawfully held.

However, their entry into Pakistan’s increasingly fraught political landscape is unlikely to be smooth.

Government officials, including PM’s adviser Rana Sanaullah, have warned that the sons could be arrested if they participate in what authorities deem a “violent protest.”

Jemima Goldsmith, Khan’s former wife slammed the comments accusing the government of threatening to detain her sons due to a “personal vendetta”.

“My children aren’t allowed to speak on the phone to their father Imran Khan,” Goldsmith posted on X.

“He [Imran] has been in solitary confinement in prison for nearly two years. Pakistan’s government has now said if they go there to try to see him, they too will be arrested and put behind bars. This doesn’t happen in a democracy or a functioning state…this isn’t politics. It’s a personal vendetta.”

Imran Khan’s sons legal vulnerability is further complicated by their British citizenship, which leaves them open to deportation or immediate detention if visa regulations are violated.

While their presence may provide symbolic weight to PTI’s cause, analysts say the path to any meaningful change remains steep.

Past PTI-led protests have been met with mass arrests and media blackouts. Human rights groups have flagged the crackdown on dissent, while international attention has remained limited.

Whether Sulaiman and Qasim can galvanise public sentiment or shift the political calculus remains uncertain.

What is clear, however, is that the August campaign will test both the government’s tolerance for dissent and PTI’s ability to mobilise beyond symbolism.

PTI Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Jemima Goldsmith Adiala jail Imran Khan’s sons Sulaiman and Qasim August 5 rally

Comments

200 characters

Jailed Imran Khan’s sons likely to join rally demanding his release – but will it matter?

FM Ishaq Dar engages with key global leaders at ASEAN Forum

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 134,000 level

Rupee gains against US dollar

Doctors prescribe multiple tests, transfusion as Altaf Hussain hospitalised in London

98 killed, 185 injured in rain-related incidents since June 26: NDMA

Federal policies hinder development of energy sector, says Sindh CM

Humaira Asghar’s family lays her to rest in Lahore

‘Political masterclass’: Bilawal showered with praise for calm response to Indian journalist

Pakistan qualify for U18 Asia Hockey Cup final after penalty shootout win over Malaysia

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories