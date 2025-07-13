PTI launches 90-day ‘do or die’ movement, demands dialogue with ‘decision-makers’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a 90-day “do or die” movement in a bid to secure release of its party founder Imran Khan and achieve other “political goals”, while demanding to hold dialogue with the “decision-makers”.

PTI senior leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, stated this while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, outlining the party’s future strategy amidst the current political situation.

Chief Minister Gandapur announced that the party’s high-level meeting had finalised the future course of action, and a movement is formally being launched, which will peak on August 5. He asserted that only the PTI founder has led a true movement in Pakistan, consistently advocating for the supremacy of the constitution and law.

Gandapur stated that the cases against the PTI founder are baseless and that no political party in any democracy has been treated as the PTI has been.

He maintained that despite “fascism,” PTI could not be eradicated. “We will gather people from every street, corner, and town,” Gandapur stated. “We are asked where we want to take the country? We say we want to lead the country on the path of law.”

The PTI leader further claimed that their peaceful political movement is being suppressed by force, and they are being prevented from exercising their constitutional right to protest. He reiterated that the PTI founder has always been willing to negotiate in Pakistan’s interest and still maintains that discussions should be held with those who have the authority to make decisions.

To a query about whether the PTI would hold a dialogue with the establishment or politicians, Gandapur stated that the decision rests with Imran Khan, noting that the PTI founder has previously expressed that talks must be held with the “decision-makers” but that there was no objection to government officials being included in the process.

The KP chief minister asked “those who are the beneficiaries of this system and those who have hijacked it” to engage in talks, emphasising that they are “answerable”.

Gandapur stated that the PTI founder will personally lead this movement, which has now officially commenced. He affirmed that the 90-day political movement began last night. This movement would be “do or die”, he added.

The PTI leader dismissed the claims that PTI considers itself answerable to no one as “absolutely false.” “You will have to answer to the public,” he stated. “If a conspiracy against us is proven, then hang me in the square, but if it comes to punishment, then everyone should be punished.”

He asserted that during the PTI founder’s tenure, terrorism was brought under control, peace was established, and the country’s economy improved. Criticising the current government, he accused them of targeting political workers. However, he said, that their political opponents would run away when the time comes.

Gandapur said that the PTI founder would engage in dialogue with the forces that hold real power. “We have never had, nor will we have, secret meetings. Our movement is clear, public, and within the constitutional framework. We will talk to decision-makers transparently, because Pakistan cannot be kept in darkness any longer,” he said.

He said: “We do not want the future of this country’s children to be in slavery. If you want a future of freedom, sovereignty, and dignity for your children, then become a part of this movement.”

Gandapur further clarified that August 5 is not a deadline but will mark the peak of the movement. He claimed that the government has filed dozens of cases against them but has achieved nothing. “We have always adopted a constitutional path. Protesting on the streets is my legal and democratic right, which no power can snatch from me,” he maintained.

He claimed that the solution to the current political and economic crisis lies solely in transparent elections and constitutional supremacy, and for this, PTI’s movement has entered a decisive phase.

PTI leaders Salman Akram Raja and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar also addressed the press conference, criticising the government and reiterating their resolve to intensify the movement for the party chairman’s release.

Raja stated that they would not let anyone forget the February 8 elections and demanded respect for the public’s vote.

He stated that the entire nation and party are united for the release of the PTI founder. He asserted that the gathering of party leaders and workers in Lahore is a proof that they are united for their party’s founder.