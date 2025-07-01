AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
Markets Print 2025-07-01

Sri Lankan shares end higher

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:49am

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Monday, boosted by gains across most sectors barring real estate and energy stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.86% higher at 18,026.72.

Sri Lanka’s Colombo consumer price index was down 0.6% year-on-year in June, after edging down 0.7% in May, the statistics department said on Monday.

On the CSE All-Share index, Abans Finance and Mercantile Shipping were the top percentage gainers, up 24.6% and 15.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 257.3 million shares from 295.1 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 6.38 billion Sri Lankan rupees (about $21 million) from 5.14 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index

