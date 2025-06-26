AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NDMA issues rain, flood warnings for multiple regions across Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 06:17pm

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued impact-based alerts warning of widespread monsoon rainfall and potential flooding across several regions of the country over the next 24 to 48 hours.

In a press release issued Thursday, the NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) said heavy rain, thunderstorms, and windstorms are expected in major parts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from June 26 to 28.

In Punjab, urban flooding is likely in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan. Other affected districts include Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, and D.G. Khan.

Nine dead as rain lashes parts of Punjab

The downpours may disrupt transportation, overflow drainage systems, and interrupt essential services.

In Sindh, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Jamshoro, and Sujawal are among the cities at risk of urban flooding, while heavy rainfall may impact Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, and other districts, with possible waterlogging, infrastructure damage, and road blockages.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the NEOC forecast includes moderate to heavy rain in Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, and Mansehra, with threats of flash floods and landslides in mountainous terrain.

NDMA predicts rain, stormy weather across major cities from June 25 to July 1

Meanwhile, AJK, including Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, and Rawalakot, may see riverine flooding and landslides due to sustained heavy rainfall. Similar conditions are expected in the Potohar region.

The NDMA has directed all provincial and district disaster management bodies to undertake preventive measures such as drain clearance, alert dissemination, and deployment of emergency services.

Citizens in low-lying or flood-prone areas are advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary movement. Emergency services have been asked to remain on high alert for timely response and rescue operations.

NDMA rains weather weather report weather forecast weather today weather update Weather Karachi rain forecast pakistan weather weather alerts rainy weather rain in Punjab rain in KP rain in Pakistan rain in Islamabad westerly weather system Rain in GB partly cloudy weather weather changes wet weather concerns rain in Sindh

Comments

200 characters

NDMA issues rain, flood warnings for multiple regions across Pakistan

Selling presssure at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Pakistan’s first AI data centre launched in Karachi

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to eradicating torture, stands with global victims

Pakistan’s chemical maker to set up 1.1MW captive wind power project in Hub

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,335 in Pakistan

Japan’s Komatsu to establish $100mn maintenance facility in Karachi: report

TOMCL becomes first Pakistani-listed firm to export beef casings to Europe

SNGPL to establish wholly-owned subsidiary

Read more stories