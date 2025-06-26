NDMA issues rain, flood warnings for multiple regions across Pakistan

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued impact-based alerts warning of widespread monsoon rainfall and potential flooding across several regions of the country over the next 24 to 48 hours.

In a press release issued Thursday, the NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) said heavy rain, thunderstorms, and windstorms are expected in major parts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from June 26 to 28.

In Punjab, urban flooding is likely in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan. Other affected districts include Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, and D.G. Khan.

The downpours may disrupt transportation, overflow drainage systems, and interrupt essential services.

In Sindh, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Jamshoro, and Sujawal are among the cities at risk of urban flooding, while heavy rainfall may impact Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, and other districts, with possible waterlogging, infrastructure damage, and road blockages.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the NEOC forecast includes moderate to heavy rain in Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, and Mansehra, with threats of flash floods and landslides in mountainous terrain.

Meanwhile, AJK, including Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, and Rawalakot, may see riverine flooding and landslides due to sustained heavy rainfall. Similar conditions are expected in the Potohar region.

The NDMA has directed all provincial and district disaster management bodies to undertake preventive measures such as drain clearance, alert dissemination, and deployment of emergency services.

Citizens in low-lying or flood-prone areas are advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary movement. Emergency services have been asked to remain on high alert for timely response and rescue operations.