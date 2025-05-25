AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

Nine dead as rain lashes parts of Punjab

NNI Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

LAHORE: The torrential rains and strong winds caused widespread destruction across Punjab as nine people lost their lives in several rain-related incidents.

According to sources, various areas of Lahore received light to moderate rainfall. Areas like Upper Mall, Lakshmi Chowk, Mughalpura, Tajpura, and Chowk Nakhuda recorded around 1 mm of rain. Light showers were reported from Jail Road, Airport, Gulberg, and Nishtar Town, whereas heavy downpours in areas like Pani Wala Talab, Farukhabad, Gulshan Ravi, Iqbal Town, Samanabad, and Johar Town led to power outages.

Strong winds and rain also disrupted the electricity supply in several areas. The Orange Line Metro Train service was also suspended, and stations were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

In Raiwind Road near Bhobtian Chowk, two people, 25-year-old Usman and 20-year-old Hasnain, were injured when a wall collapsed due to strong winds. They were shifted to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the storm caused the roof and wall of a mud house to collapse, injuring six people in Attock. As many as 8 people were injured in Gujranwala due to the collapse of walls and signboards. Three people were dead in Jhelum due to rain-related incidents. Several solar panels and hoardings were reported to have fallen, damaging vehicles and motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued high alert after strong winds and rain hit several parts of Punjab on Saturday.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, all District Emergency Operation Centers have been put on alert. The people have also been urged to exercise caution and stay away from electric poles, hanging wires and dilapidated structures.

The PDMA emphasized that people should seek shelter in safe locations during such situation and avoid going outside during the rain.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also directed the authorities to remain alert in the rainy weather.

Meanwhile, the flight operation was severely disrupted at Lahore airport due to strong winds and thunderstorm.

