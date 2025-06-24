AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
Pakistan

NDMA predicts rain, stormy weather across major cities from June 25 to July 1

BR Web Desk Published 24 Jun, 2025 06:03pm

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory warning of potential thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds across various regions of the country from June 25 to July 1.

According to the alert issued by NDMA’s Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC), major cities and regions including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Peshawar, Swat, Gilgit, Skardu, and Hunza are likely to experience adverse weather conditions in the coming days.

NDMA issues weather advisory as five active systems impact parts of Pakistan

The NEOC warned that the forecasted weather may lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas, landslides in hilly terrain, and possible structural damage to weak buildings.

Citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy weather, and park vehicles in safe locations.

The advisory further urged the public to stay informed by using the official Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time updates and safety guidelines.

