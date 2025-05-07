Death toll from Indian missile attacks rises to 31, says DG ISPR

At least 31 people were martyred and 57 were injured in Indian missile attacks at 6 locations in Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in his latest press conference.

DG ISPR said Pakistan reserves the right to respond the “unprovoked” attacks by India.

He said India attacked on innocent civilians including children, which the ISPR spokesperson said was tantamount to terrorism.

DG ISPR informed that Pakistan forces also shot down Indian drones along with jets, while all Pakistan aircrafts had remained safe.

He further said the declaration of the National Security Committee had authorised the Armed Forces to respond to Indian attacks at a time and manner of their choosing.