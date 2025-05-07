Pakistan’s response ‘yet to come’, Bilawal warns India

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned India on Wednesday of a response to the recent attack, declaring that Pakistan’s answer is “yet to come.”

“Pakistan is not in favour of war but reserves the right to respond after being attacked,” Bilawal said in his fiery speech in the National Assembly.

“You attacked us, attacked innocent civilians, children and our land … now you will have to prepare because Pakistan’s answer is yet to come,” he said.

He emphasised that under the United Nations Charter, Pakistan had the right to respond to any act of aggression “however it wants.”

Pakistan could have downed 10 Indian jets, but exercised restraint: PM Shehbaz

His remarks come amid heightened tensions in the region following a recent attack in which Pakistan claims civilians, including a child, were targeted.

Bilawal expressed confidence in the country’s unity and resolve, saying all provinces and the people were standing with the prime minister and the armed forces. “We are united, and we are ready,” he said.

While acknowledging India’s economic and demographic superiority, the PPP chairperson struck a defiant tone: “India may be bigger and wealthier, but as the saying goes, the bigger they are, the harder they fall.”

In a sharply worded rebuke, Bilawal accused India of adopting an “animalistic” approach and likened it to a “vampire” state. He dismissed longstanding Indian accusations of terrorism against Pakistan as outdated and ineffective.

“This is not 2021 or 2023. No country can just randomly accuse another of terrorism anymore,” he said, referring to Indian claims linking Pakistan to the recent Pahalgam attack. “We have truth, justice, and history on our side.”

National Security Council condemns India’s ‘illegal acts’, says Pakistan reserves right to respond in self-defence

He further insisted that Pakistan and the people of Kashmir do not need to resort to terrorism. “According to international law, we are standing by the truth, and India is standing by lies,” he added.

Condemning the nature of the cross-border incident, Bilawal called it an “act of cowardice,” pointing out that the assault occurred at night and targeted a child. “If they had the courage, they would have faced our soldiers in broad daylight,” he said. “But they chose the darkness, and now the entire world is condemning them.”

The fiery speech marked one of the strongest reactions yet from a senior Pakistani politician in response to the recent spike in border tensions.