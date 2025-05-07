India ‘will have to suffer the consequences’, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Pakistan was determined to avenge every drop of blood of its martyres from the Indian missile strikes and that the enemy “will have to suffer consequences”.

In a televised address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan offered a transparent and independent inquiry into the Pahalgam attack, but India did not reciprocate.

“Instead, they fired missiles inside our territory, thinking we would back down and will not retaliate,” the prime minister said, adding that India forgot this is a nation of the brave.“

PM Shehbaz lauded armed forces for their swift and decisive response to what he described as Indian aggression, saying the military had once again “proved its superiority over the enemy in conventional warfare.”

Pakistan could have downed 10 Indian jets, but exercised restraint: PM Shehbaz

In a strong statement following last night’s cross-border hostilities, the prime minister said the entire nation stood proud of the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force. “With the grace of God, our jets created such a storm in the sky that the enemy screamed,” he said.

Referring to the Indian air strikes that reportedly killed 26 civilians and injured 46 others, the prime minister vowed that “every drop of blood” would be avenged.

“This is the cowardly enemy that attacks unarmed civilians and thinks itself stronger. But we proved last night that Pakistan knows how to deliver a befitting response.”

He said the Pakistan Air Force inflicted severe damage on Indian forces. “Our jets struck with such precision that they left wounds which even time will not be able to heal.”

National Security Council condemns India’s ‘illegal acts’, says Pakistan reserves right to respond in self-defence

Shehbaz also referenced the funeral of a young victim, seven-year-old Irtaza Abbas, saying such losses would not go unanswered.

In a follow-up statement issued 14 minutes ago, the premier further asserted that it “took only a few hours” for Pakistan’s military to bring the enemy to its knees.

“Five war jets, which were once the pride of India, are now just ash and rubble,” he claimed.