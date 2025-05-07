National Security Council condemns India’s ‘illegal acts’, says Pakistan reserves right to respond in self-defence

The National Security Council (NSC) condemned India’s “illegal acts and blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty”. In a meeting held Wednesday, it said Pakistan “reserves the right to respond in self-defence, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives.”

Moreover, it said “the Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorized to undertake corresponding actions in this regard.”

The NSC was convened under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today after India’s airstrikes in Pakistan.

The NSC deliberated upon the developments arising out of India’s “unprovoked, cowardly and unlawful act of war,” said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement following the meeting.

On the wee hours of Wednesday, Indian missile attacked inside Pakistan at 6 locations. At least 26 Pakistanis were martyred and 45 were injured.

The NSC unequivocally condemned India’s acts as blatant violations of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which manifestly constituted acts of war under international law, said the PMO.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians, including innocent women and children, by the Indian military constitutes a heinous and shameful crime, that is in violation of all norms of human behaviour and the provisions of international law.”

The NSC recalled that Pakistan made a sincere offer for a credible, transparent and neutral investigation following the Pahalgam attack, which unfortunately was not accepted.

“However, apprehensive of its falsehood being exposed, and without a shred of evidence about its claims, the Indian leadership, bereft of any morality, has now gone to the extent of attacking innocent civilians in order to satiate its delusional thoughts and short-sighted political objectives,”.

Army Chief warns India of ‘swift, resolute response’ to any misadventure

The NSC warned that attacking Pakistan’s innocent people is neither tolerable nor acceptable.

“India, against all sanity and rationality has once again ignited an inferno in the region, the responsibility for ensuing consequences shall lie squarely with India.”

The statement said that the Pakistan Army “resolutely defended the territorial integrity of Pakistan”.

“In consonance with Article-51 of the UN Charter, Pakistan reserves the right to respond, in self-defence, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorized to undertake corresponding actions in this regard.“