AIRLINK 141.50 Decreased By ▼ -11.82 (-7.71%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.13%)
CNERGY 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.62%)
CPHL 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -7.27 (-8.9%)
FCCL 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.93%)
FFL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.38%)
FLYNG 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.24%)
HUBC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.47 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.67%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-11.07%)
MLCF 67.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.56%)
OGDC 196.69 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-3.07%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-9.23%)
PAEL 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-5.71%)
PIAHCLA 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-8.93%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.43%)
PPL 146.25 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.66%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-8.88%)
PTC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.55%)
SEARL 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.51 (-9.21%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.34%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-7.45%)
TRG 59.06 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-7.83%)
WAVESAPP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-9.75%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.52%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,677 Decreased By -433.3 (-3.58%)
BR30 33,514 Decreased By -1825.3 (-5.16%)
KSE100 110,003 Decreased By -3565.9 (-3.14%)
KSE30 33,603 Decreased By -1078.1 (-3.11%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

National Security Council condemns India’s ‘illegal acts’, says Pakistan reserves right to respond in self-defence

  • Says Armed Forces of Pakistan have 'been authorized to undertake corresponding actions in this regard'
BR Web Desk Published May 7, 2025 Updated May 7, 2025 02:35pm

The National Security Council (NSC) condemned India’s “illegal acts and blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty”. In a meeting held Wednesday, it said Pakistan “reserves the right to respond in self-defence, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives.”

Moreover, it said “the Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorized to undertake corresponding actions in this regard.”

The NSC was convened under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today after India’s airstrikes in Pakistan.

The NSC deliberated upon the developments arising out of India’s “unprovoked, cowardly and unlawful act of war,” said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement following the meeting.

On the wee hours of Wednesday, Indian missile attacked inside Pakistan at 6 locations. At least 26 Pakistanis were martyred and 45 were injured.

The NSC unequivocally condemned India’s acts as blatant violations of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which manifestly constituted acts of war under international law, said the PMO.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians, including innocent women and children, by the Indian military constitutes a heinous and shameful crime, that is in violation of all norms of human behaviour and the provisions of international law.”

The NSC recalled that Pakistan made a sincere offer for a credible, transparent and neutral investigation following the Pahalgam attack, which unfortunately was not accepted.

“However, apprehensive of its falsehood being exposed, and without a shred of evidence about its claims, the Indian leadership, bereft of any morality, has now gone to the extent of attacking innocent civilians in order to satiate its delusional thoughts and short-sighted political objectives,”.

Army Chief warns India of ‘swift, resolute response’ to any misadventure

The NSC warned that attacking Pakistan’s innocent people is neither tolerable nor acceptable.

“India, against all sanity and rationality has once again ignited an inferno in the region, the responsibility for ensuing consequences shall lie squarely with India.”

The statement said that the Pakistan Army “resolutely defended the territorial integrity of Pakistan”.

“In consonance with Article-51 of the UN Charter, Pakistan reserves the right to respond, in self-defence, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorized to undertake corresponding actions in this regard.“

IIOJK Pakistan and India National Security Committee

Comments

200 characters

National Security Council condemns India’s ‘illegal acts’, says Pakistan reserves right to respond in self-defence

Supreme Court allows civilian trials in military courts

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Aurangzeb reviews economic situation after Indian aggression

Pakistan dollar bonds fall around 1 cent after India strikes over tourist killings

Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires, lodges protest over unprovoked strikes

Turkiye shows ‘strong solidarity’ with Pakistan following Indian missile attacks

Russia says it is deeply concerned by India-Pakistan confrontation, calls for restraint

Secure Logistics gets CCP approval to acquire Trax Online

Jewellery sector: govt temporarily suspends SRO regulating precious metals and gems

Read more stories