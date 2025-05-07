AIRLINK 144.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.72 (-5.69%)
Pakistan

Pakistan downs 5 Indian Air Force jets in retaliation for missile attacks, says DG ISPR

  • At least 26 martyred, 45 injured in Indian missiles attacks inside Pakistan and Azad Kashmir
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published May 7, 2025 Updated May 7, 2025 11:58am
People panic during blackout after India launches strikes on Pakistan, in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan on May 7, 2025. Photo Anadolu
Pakistan military brought down five Indian Air Force jets, including three Rafale, in retaliation following Indian missile attacks, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in his latest press conferene on Wednesday morning.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had earlier told this to Bloomberg that five Indian jets had been downed by Pakistan.

At least 26 Pakistanis were martyred and 45 were injured in Indian missile attacks inside Pakistan at 6 location, DG ISPR said.

The ISPR spokesperson said Indian missiles were launched at sites including Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad cities, while it also attacked the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project.

Pakistan shot down five Indian jets, including three Rafale, one MiG-21, and one SU-30, he informed.

An Indian brigade headquarters and checkpost along Line of Control were also destroyed, DG ISPR said.

“At no time, any of their [Indian] aircraft were allowed to enter into Pakistan’s airspace and also at no time, none of Pakistan’s aircraft went into Indian airspace,” he said.

Earlier, PTV News reported that Pakistani forces were giving “a befitting reply” to Indian aggression.

India’s missile attack on Pakistan soil

“We will retaliate at the time of our choosing,” the military spokesperson had said earlier.

He had added that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets had been airborne, and Indian fighter jets were not allowed to violate Pakistan’s airspace.

He informed that Masjid SubhanAllah, near Ahmedpur Sharqia was hit in one of the Indian missle attacks.

DG ISPR confirmed that at least eight people were killed, while 35 others were injured in the attacks.

Tensions between Pakistan and India escalated sharply following a deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Occupied Kashmir, which killed 26 people, most of them tourists.

India blamed the assault on cross-border elements without offering evidence, a claim Pakistan strongly rejected, calling instead for an independent investigation.

In the days since, both countries moved into a state of heightened alert. Pakistan reinforced its military presence along the border, anticipating a possible incursion. Meanwhile, the Indian leadership granted its armed forces “operational freedom,” further inflaming fears of escalation.

Despite backchannel diplomatic efforts to contain the fallout, tensions remained high.

Pakistan’s military had warned of a “swift“ response to any aggression, while New Delhi indicated it would not hesitate to act on what it described as terror threats emanating from across the border.

India claims it attacked nine sites in Pakistan

Multiple loud explosions were heard in several places in Pakistan and Azaad Kashmir as India claimed it had attacked “terrorist infrastructure” in nine sites.

After the explosions, power was blacked out in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azaad Kashmir, witnesses said.

“A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’,” the Indian government said in a statement.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” it claimed.

Trump calls Indian aggression a ‘shame’

US President Donald Trump said the Indian strikes against targets in Pakistan were a “shame.“

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had just heard about the intensification of hostilities that had occurred in recent hours.

