Attack on tourists in India’s Kashmir kills 26, injures 17, police say

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Twenty-six people were killed and 17 were injured when gunmen opened fire at tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), police said on Wednesday, which they called the worst such attack in the country in nearly two decades.

The attack took place on Tuesday in a meadow in the Pahalgam area of the scenic, Himalayan federal territory and the dead included 25 Indians and one Nepalese national, police said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi on Wednesday morning. India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also cutting short her visit to the United States and Peru “to be with our people in this difficult and tragic time”, her ministry said.

Modi held a meeting with the national security adviser, the foreign minister and other senior officials at the airport and a special security cabinet meeting had been called for 1230 GMT, a defence ministry official said.

The attack is seen as a setback to what Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have projected as a major achievement in revoking the semi-autonomous status Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed and bringing peace and development to the long-troubled Muslim-majority region.

The “Kashmir Resistance” group claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media message. It expressed discontent that more than 85,000 “outsiders” had been settled in the region, spurring a “demographic change”.

In a fresh statement on Wednesday, the group said that the “individuals targeted were not ordinary tourists; instead, they were linked to and affiliated with Indian security agencies”.

“It was not a typical tourist group but rather an undercover agency tasked with research,” it said and added that the attack should “serve as a wake-up call not only for Delhi but also for those who support Delhi’s questionable strategies”.

Hundreds of security forces rushed to the Pahalgam area soon after the attack and a massive combing operation was launched in the forests there, two security sources told Reuters.

Pakistan said on Wednesday that it was concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district the IIOJK.

“We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives,” Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said in the statement. “We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Kashmir shutdown

On Wednesday, over a dozen local organisations called for a shutdown in the federal territory to protest against the attack on tourists, whose rising numbers have helped the local economy.

Many schools also suspended classes for the day in protest. Airlines were operating extra flights from Srinagar, the summer capital of the territory, as visitors were rushing out of the region, officials said.

The main highway connecting Srinagar to the rest of the country had been damaged by heavy rain and was shut for repairs, pushing up demand for flights, they said.

Television visuals showed tourists carrying their bags to taxis and filing out of a hotel in Srinagar.

“How can we continue our trip in such a situation?” Sameer Bhardwaj, a tourist from New Delhi, told news agency ANI. “We need to prioritise our safety. We can only travel if our minds are relaxed but everyone is tense here. So, we cannot continue to travel.”

Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu’s office said four special flights from Srinagar - two to Delhi and two to Mumbai - have been arranged, with additional flights kept on standby to cater to further evacuation needs.

“Naidu also held an urgent meeting with all airline operators and…directed (them) to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time,” it said in a statement.

India revoked Kashmir’s special status in 2019, splitting the state into two federally administered territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The move allowed local authorities to issue domicile rights to outsiders, allowing them to get jobs and buy land in the territory.

Attacks targeting tourists in Kashmir have been rare. The last deadly incident took place in June 2024 when at least nine people were killed and 33 injured after an attack caused a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims to plunge into a deep gorge.