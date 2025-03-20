AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
Pakistan

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: PMD says ‘good chance’ of Shawwal moon sighting on March 30

BR Web Desk Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 06:02pm

The moon of Shawwal 1446 AH is expected to be sighted on the evening of March 30, 2025 (29th Ramadan), the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a report.

According to astronomical calculations, the new moon will be born upon crossing the conjunction point at 15:58 PST on March 29, 2025.

“Based on astronomical parameters, there is a “good chance” of sighting the crescent on the following evening, March 30,” the PMD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, according to the climate record, weather conditions across most regions of the country, partly cloudy to fair conditions are expected, which may affect the visibility of the crescent in certain areas.

Earlier, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco ) has also predicted that the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan will likely fall on March 31, 2025.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and zonal and district committees will convene on March 30 to officially confirm the moon’s sighting.

The announcement of the moon sighting will determine the date for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations across Pakistan.

The government announced on Wednesday a three-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Prime minister has been pleased to declare March 31 to April 2 (Monday to Wednesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” a notification by the Cabinet Secretariat said.

