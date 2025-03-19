Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 holidays

The government announced on Wednesday a three-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Prime minister has been pleased to declare March 31 to April 2 (Monday to Wednesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” a notification by the Cabinet Secretariat said.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, along with zonal committees, will convene on Sunday evening, (March 30) to sight the moon of Shawwal, marking the potential end of the month of Ramadan.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony where religious scholars, meteorological experts, and other stakeholders will participate in the deliberations to verify moon sighting reports from across the country.

Earlier, in a report issued before the beginning of Ramadan, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) forecasted that the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is likely to fall on March 31, 2025.