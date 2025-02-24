Suparco forecasts Ramazan to begin on Sunday, March 2 in Pakistan

The Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has forecasted that the month of Ramazan this year will begin on Sunday, March 2 in Pakistan.

In a report on Monday, Suparco said the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is likely to fall on March 31, 2025.

“According to precise astronomical models, the new moon (conjunction) for Ramazan will occur on February 28, 2025, at 05:45 PST. However, the visibility of the crescent depends on key factors such as the moon’s age, its angular separation from the sun, altitude at sunset, and atmospheric conditions,” Suparco said.

“…Consequently, Sha’aban is expected to complete 30 days, and the first day of fasting will likely be observed on March 2.”

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will examine testimonies from across the country and formally announce the holy month’s official start.