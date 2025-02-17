Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Netanyahu says with US support Israel can ‘finish the job’ against Iran

UNSC high-level meeting: Deputy PM Dar to visit New York on Feb 18

Aurangzeb joins global leaders at IMF-Saudi co-hosted conference on emerging economies

Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet approves historic land reforms, transfers ownership to public

PM Shehbaz strongly condemns terrorist attack on Levies post in Kalat

Govt announces reduction in petrol, diesel prices for next fortnight

IFC plans $2 billion annual investment in Pakistan’s infrastructure, key sectors

Mohsin Naqvi, US ambassador discuss boosting ties under Trump’s tenure

