AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,804 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.13%)
BR30 34,913 Decreased By -86.9 (-0.25%)
KSE100 112,085 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 34,946 No Change 0 (0%)
Feb 17, 2025

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 15 and February 16, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 17 Feb, 2025 08:21am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Netanyahu says with US support Israel can ‘finish the job’ against Iran

Read here for details.

  • UNSC high-level meeting: Deputy PM Dar to visit New York on Feb 18

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb joins global leaders at IMF-Saudi co-hosted conference on emerging economies

Read here for details.

  • Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet approves historic land reforms, transfers ownership to public

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz strongly condemns terrorist attack on Levies post in Kalat

Read here for details.

  • Govt announces reduction in petrol, diesel prices for next fortnight

Read here for details.

  • IFC plans $2 billion annual investment in Pakistan’s infrastructure, key sectors

Read here for details.

  • Mohsin Naqvi, US ambassador discuss boosting ties under Trump’s tenure

Read here for details.

