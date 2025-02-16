AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet approves historic land reforms, transfers ownership to public

  • Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan urges the federal government to revise the NFC Award to ensure Gilgit-Baltistan receives its fair share of resources
BR Web Desk Published 16 Feb, 2025 01:23pm

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan announced on Sunday that the cabinet has approved landmark land reforms, fulfilling a long-standing public demand, Aaj News reported.

The reforms, outlined in the newly approved Land Reforms Bill, will be presented to the assembly for ratification, the chief minister said, adding that this marks a pivotal shift toward transferring land ownership to the public in the region.

Trade remains suspended due to KKH blockade

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, CM Khan emphasized that the reforms underscore the government’s commitment to public welfare and equitable development.

He highlighted ongoing development projects in the region, noting that over one million tourists visited Gilgit-Baltistan last year, reflecting its growing appeal as a premier tourist destination.

The Chief Minister urged the federal government to revise the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award to ensure Gilgit-Baltistan receives its “fair share” of resources.

Govt plans to set up 100MW solar project in GB

He also assured that law and order remain stable, with collaborative efforts underway to engage all stakeholders.

Khan reiterated his administration’s focus on sustaining peace and implementing measures to bolster governance and socio-economic progress in the region.

Pakistan Economy Gilgit Baltistan Pakistan’s tax infrastructure Land reforms

Comments

200 characters

Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet approves historic land reforms, transfers ownership to public

Zardari heaps praise on the rise of China

PM Shehbaz strongly condemns terrorist attack on Levies post in Kalat

Israel receives shipment of heavy bombs cleared by Trump

Hamas ministry says Israel strike kills two policemen in Gaza

Transfer in the name of president: Reconcile DISCOs’ shares held in Wapda’s name, MoF tells PD

Critical encroachment challenge: KE appeals for ‘top-level’ support

Key sectors: Pakistan, KSA consider joint initiatives

Volodymyr Zelenskiy says draft US minerals deal ‘does not protect’ Ukraine

Sergei Lavrov, Rubio discuss removal of ‘barriers’ set by previous US administration, Russia says

Read more stories