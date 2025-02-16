Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet approves historic land reforms, transfers ownership to public

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan announced on Sunday that the cabinet has approved landmark land reforms, fulfilling a long-standing public demand, Aaj News reported.

The reforms, outlined in the newly approved Land Reforms Bill, will be presented to the assembly for ratification, the chief minister said, adding that this marks a pivotal shift toward transferring land ownership to the public in the region.

Trade remains suspended due to KKH blockade

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, CM Khan emphasized that the reforms underscore the government’s commitment to public welfare and equitable development.

He highlighted ongoing development projects in the region, noting that over one million tourists visited Gilgit-Baltistan last year, reflecting its growing appeal as a premier tourist destination.

The Chief Minister urged the federal government to revise the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award to ensure Gilgit-Baltistan receives its “fair share” of resources.

Govt plans to set up 100MW solar project in GB

He also assured that law and order remain stable, with collaborative efforts underway to engage all stakeholders.

Khan reiterated his administration’s focus on sustaining peace and implementing measures to bolster governance and socio-economic progress in the region.