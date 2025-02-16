AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Business & Finance

Aurangzeb joins global leaders at IMF-Saudi co-hosted conference on emerging economies

BR Web Desk Published February 16, 2025 Updated February 16, 2025 03:37pm

The AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies, jointly organized by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance, has kicked off in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, according to Radio Pakistan.

The two-day high-level event brings together finance ministers, central bank governors, policymakers, and economic experts from 48 countries to discuss strategies for resilient and sustainable economic growth amid global uncertainties.

Aurangzeb, IFC team discuss reforms

Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, is representing the country at the conference, following a special invitation from Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

Aurangzeb will participate in a key panel discussion titled “Navigating the Path for Resilient Emerging Markets,” moderated by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The session will also feature finance ministers from Egypt, Brazil, and Türkiye.

With over 200 participants and 36 speakers, the conference aims to foster dialogue on addressing economic challenges and strengthening the resilience of emerging markets in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

