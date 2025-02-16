AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
UNSC high-level meeting: Deputy PM Dar to visit New York on Feb 18

BR Web Desk Published February 16, 2025

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Ishaq Dar will travel to New York for a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on February 18, 2025.

The meeting, titled “Practicing Multilateralism: Reforming and Improving Global Governance,” is being organized by China, which holds the presidency of the UNSC this month. The meeting will be led by China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi.

Pakistan supports this important initiative by China, highlighting the need for multilateralism to tackle today’s global challenges. In his speech, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will emphasize Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and the UN’s key role in promoting peace, security, and sustainable development. He will also talk about Pakistan’s priorities as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for 2025-2026, focusing on dialogue, cooperation, and inclusive global governance.

Dar holds telephonic conversation with Sheikh Abdullah

During his visit, DPM/FM is also expected to have one-on-one meetings with other foreign ministers and senior UN officials. Pakistan continues to be a strong supporter of multilateralism and is ready to contribute to global peace, security, and development.

Ishaq Dar UNSC Deputy PM UNSC meeting

