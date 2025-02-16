UNSC high-level meeting: Deputy PM Dar to visit New York on Feb 18

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Ishaq Dar will travel to New York for a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on February 18, 2025.

The meeting, titled “Practicing Multilateralism: Reforming and Improving Global Governance,” is being organized by China, which holds the presidency of the UNSC this month. The meeting will be led by China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi.

Pakistan supports this important initiative by China, highlighting the need for multilateralism to tackle today’s global challenges. In his speech, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will emphasize Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and the UN’s key role in promoting peace, security, and sustainable development. He will also talk about Pakistan’s priorities as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for 2025-2026, focusing on dialogue, cooperation, and inclusive global governance.

During his visit, DPM/FM is also expected to have one-on-one meetings with other foreign ministers and senior UN officials. Pakistan continues to be a strong supporter of multilateralism and is ready to contribute to global peace, security, and development.