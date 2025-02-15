AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Business & Finance

IFC plans $2 billion annual investment in Pakistan’s infrastructure, key sectors

BR Web Desk Published February 15, 2025

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced plans to boost equity investments and target large-scale infrastructure financing in Pakistan, according to Radio Pakistan.

In an interview with Reuters, IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop revealed that this initiative could unlock up to $2 billion annually over the next decade.

Diop emphasized that this investment, while significant, is essential for Pakistan’s development, particularly in critical areas such as international airports, energy, water, and ports.

PM urges IFC to support key sectors

He highlighted the IFC’s focus on key sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, digital innovation, and financial services, to drive sustainable growth and economic progress in the country.

In a related development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the World Bank Group’s recently launched new decade-long Country Partnership Framework (CPF) (2026-35), which features an exceptional commitment of US$40 billion.

A statement issued by the PM Office said it would include sovereign lending of US$ 20 billion by the International Development Association (IDA) and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

The IFC will mobilise another US$ 20 billion to foster private sector investments in Pakistan.

The prime minister during his meeting with Makhtar Diop, managing director and executive vice president of IFC, the private sector investment arm of WBG, discussed IFC’s ongoing and pipeline portfolio in Pakistan.

Sharif lauded the IFC’s role in fostering private sector investments and expanding portfolio in Pakistan.

He encouraged the IFC to enhance its support under the key areas including infrastructure and logistics, outsourcing of large airports, agriculture, information technology, mining, climate resilience, healthcare and water and sanitation.

Az_Iz Feb 15, 2025 08:08pm
Loans for infrastructure development are helpful.
