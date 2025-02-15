AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Pakistan

Mohsin Naqvi, US ambassador discuss boosting ties under Trump’s tenure

BR Web Desk Published 15 Feb, 2025 12:08pm

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met on Saturday Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker and hoped that Pakistan-US relations will gain further momentum under President Donald Trump’s tenure.

During their meeting, Pakistan-US relations, matters of mutual interest, and enhancing bilateral cooperation came under discussion.

Mentioning his recent visit, the interior minister said the meetings with members of the US Congress were very positive.

“Pakistan and the United States share excellent relations, which have spanned decades,” the minister said.

PM Shehbaz congratulates Donald Trump on ‘historic’ election victory

They both also held detailed talks on creating a joint strategy to combat terrorism and further advancing bilateral relations.

“Terrorism is an international issue, and the global community must work together to address it,” Naqvi said.

The minister added that the cooperation from the US in strengthening Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies is crucial.

