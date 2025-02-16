PM Shehbaz strongly condemns terrorist attack on Levies post in Kalat

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack on a levies post in Kalat, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Shehbaz paid tribute to levies official Ali Nawaz, who was martyred in the attack, and prayed for the elevation of his rank and patience for his bereaved family.

At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

He also wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the assault.

The Prime Minister emphasized that terrorists are enemies of Balochistan’s development and progress, vowing that their nefarious designs will not succeed.

He hailed the sacrifices of levies personnel, stating that Ali Nawaz laid down his life for the protection of the homeland.

“We salute Ali Nawaz, who sacrificed his life for the peace of the nation,” PM Shehbaz said, reaffirming the government’s resolve to combat terrorism and ensure national security.

At least nine people died and seven others were injured on Friday after a blast hit a pickup truck in Balochistan’s Harnai area.