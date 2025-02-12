AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.53%)
BOP 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.82%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.83%)
FFL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
FLYNG 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.67%)
HUBC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.58%)
HUMNL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
MLCF 45.52 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
OGDC 208.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
PPL 182.55 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.19%)
PRL 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.48%)
PTC 24.49 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (7.98%)
SEARL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.31%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.84 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.71%)
SYM 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
TRG 66.61 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
WAVESAPP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,986 Increased By 41.6 (0.35%)
BR30 35,919 Increased By 259.5 (0.73%)
KSE100 113,262 Increased By 251.9 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,446 Increased By 51.6 (0.15%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 11, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 12 Feb, 2025 08:18am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Corruption Perception Index 2024: Pakistan’s rank slides 2 places

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz urges UAE’s DP World to expand operations in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • US investor Gentry Beach plans rapid investment in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan rejects Daesh recruitment claims at UNSC

Read here for details.

  • IMF delegation meets CJP Afridi on ‘Finance Division’s request’

Read here for details.

  • 16 Pakistanis among dead in Libya boat tragedy, FO confirms

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Bullish sentiment prevails, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

Climate financing increase exhorted: PM urges investors to tap green energy openings

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Oil prices retreat after report of US crude stockpile rise

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Read more stories