Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Corruption Perception Index 2024: Pakistan’s rank slides 2 places

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz urges UAE’s DP World to expand operations in Pakistan

Read here for details.

US investor Gentry Beach plans rapid investment in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Pakistan rejects Daesh recruitment claims at UNSC

Read here for details.

IMF delegation meets CJP Afridi on ‘Finance Division’s request’

Read here for details.

16 Pakistanis among dead in Libya boat tragedy, FO confirms

Read here for details.