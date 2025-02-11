US investor Gentry Beach plans rapid investment in Pakistan

Renowned US businessman and investor, Gentry Beach on Tuesday expressed his intent to swiftly execute his investment plans in Pakistan.

Beach, a prominent hedge fund manager from Texas, and a close business associate of US President Donald Trump’s family, made these remarks in his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Dubai.

The discussion focused on Pakistan’s investment landscape and economic potential, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the American businessman lauded Pakistan’s recently achieved economic stability, read the PMO’s statement.

Referring to his recent visit to Pakistan, Beach commended the government’s policies as “favourable for business and investment and expressed keen interest in investing across various sectors”.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz, who is on a two-day official visit in Dubai, told the US business delegation that Pakistan offers vast investment opportunities across various sectors.

“The government is taking priority measures to facilitate foreign investors and ensure ease of doing business. This is the most opportune time for foreign investors to benefit from the investment opportunities available in Pakistan,” the prime minister said.

He added that the US and Pakistan share decades-long relations and his government remains committed to promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

The prime minister departed on Monday to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day official visit to attend the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

He is undertaking this visit at the invitation of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

A high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other key members of the Cabinet accompanies the prime minister.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz will also hold bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership as well as engage with Heads of State/Government from participating countries and leading CEOs of major multinational companies.