AIRLINK 192.45 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (3.3%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.32%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.16%)
FFL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.73%)
HUBC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.09%)
HUMNL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
MLCF 45.23 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.17%)
OGDC 208.74 Increased By ▲ 7.77 (3.87%)
PACE 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
PAEL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.89%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3%)
PPL 180.50 Increased By ▲ 8.62 (5.02%)
PRL 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.63%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
SEARL 105.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.12 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.24%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.56%)
TRG 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
WAVESAPP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.89%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.97%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US investor Gentry Beach plans rapid investment in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 11 Feb, 2025 02:21pm
US investor Gentry Beach plans rapid investment in Pakistan

Renowned US businessman and investor, Gentry Beach on Tuesday expressed his intent to swiftly execute his investment plans in Pakistan.

Beach, a prominent hedge fund manager from Texas, and a close business associate of US President Donald Trump’s family, made these remarks in his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Dubai.

The discussion focused on Pakistan’s investment landscape and economic potential, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the American businessman lauded Pakistan’s recently achieved economic stability, read the PMO’s statement.

Referring to his recent visit to Pakistan, Beach commended the government’s policies as “favourable for business and investment and expressed keen interest in investing across various sectors”.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz, who is on a two-day official visit in Dubai, told the US business delegation that Pakistan offers vast investment opportunities across various sectors.

“The government is taking priority measures to facilitate foreign investors and ensure ease of doing business. This is the most opportune time for foreign investors to benefit from the investment opportunities available in Pakistan,” the prime minister said.

He added that the US and Pakistan share decades-long relations and his government remains committed to promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

The prime minister departed on Monday to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day official visit to attend the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

He is undertaking this visit at the invitation of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

A high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other key members of the Cabinet accompanies the prime minister.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz will also hold bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership as well as engage with Heads of State/Government from participating countries and leading CEOs of major multinational companies.

Pakistan Economy US investors investors PM Shehbaz Sharif US Pakistan ties US investment Gentry Beach PM Shehbaz visit to UAE

Comments

200 characters

US investor Gentry Beach plans rapid investment in Pakistan

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 1,500 points

PM Shehbaz urges UAE’s DP World to expand operations in Pakistan

Dar invites UAE’s e& to invest in Pakistan

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Turkiye’s President Erdogan to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Oil climbs on supply worries, Trump tariffs check gains

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Read more stories