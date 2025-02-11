AIRLINK 193.22 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (3.71%)
BOP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
FCCL 38.17 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.13%)
FFL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.89%)
HUBC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
MLCF 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.14%)
OGDC 208.50 Increased By ▲ 7.53 (3.75%)
PACE 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.28%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
PIBTL 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.53%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.11%)
PPL 180.05 Increased By ▲ 8.17 (4.75%)
PRL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
SEARL 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.86%)
SYM 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.31%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.06%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.61%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.32%)
BR100 11,942 Increased By 204.6 (1.74%)
BR30 35,591 Increased By 950.8 (2.74%)
KSE100 112,964 Increased By 1585.7 (1.42%)
KSE30 35,396 Increased By 598.7 (1.72%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PM Shehbaz urges UAE’s DP World to expand operations in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 11 Feb, 2025 01:48pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged DP World, a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to expand its operations in Pakistan and replicate successful projects such as the Jebel Ali Port.

The remarks came during PM Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, in Dubai on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz praised DP World’s vision and business strategy.

He said, “Pakistan’s strategic location provides DP World with an ideal opportunity to expand its operations and replicate successful projects such as the Jebel Ali Port,” read the statement.

DP World exploring investment opportunities

During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated DP World’s delegation for their recent visit to Pakistan, noting that it has paved the way for meaningful investment partnerships between Pakistan and DP World.

He emphasised that such engagements and collaborations would help strengthen trade relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

PM Shehbaz commended DP World’s investment in Pakistan and acknowledged its role in enhancing trade and logistics infrastructure.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the timely completion of projects under the Inter-Governmental Agreements (IGAs) signed with DP World.

During the meeting, the prime minister highlighted that “Pakistan, through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), has streamlined investment procedures, promoted transparency, and improved the overall business environment, making the country an attractive destination for global investors.”

Meanwhile, the Group Chairman of DP World expressed gratitude to the prime minister for his government’s continued support in fostering cooperation.

“He reaffirmed DP World’s commitment to ensuring the timely execution of its projects and exploring new avenues for collaboration.”

The DP World chairman informed that a dedicated exhibition hall has been allocated to promote Pakistani products in the UAE to enhance the visibility and accessibility of Pakistani goods in the Emirati market.

Pakistan Economy PM Shehbaz Sharif investment in Pakistan dp world UAE Pakistan PM Shehbaz visit to UAE

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz urges UAE’s DP World to expand operations in Pakistan

GCDA job: IMF scoping team to confer with SC, JCP officials today

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Turkiye’s President Erdogan to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Oil climbs on supply worries, Trump tariffs check gains

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Read more stories