PM Shehbaz urges UAE’s DP World to expand operations in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged DP World, a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to expand its operations in Pakistan and replicate successful projects such as the Jebel Ali Port.

The remarks came during PM Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, in Dubai on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz praised DP World’s vision and business strategy.

He said, “Pakistan’s strategic location provides DP World with an ideal opportunity to expand its operations and replicate successful projects such as the Jebel Ali Port,” read the statement.

DP World exploring investment opportunities

During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated DP World’s delegation for their recent visit to Pakistan, noting that it has paved the way for meaningful investment partnerships between Pakistan and DP World.

He emphasised that such engagements and collaborations would help strengthen trade relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

PM Shehbaz commended DP World’s investment in Pakistan and acknowledged its role in enhancing trade and logistics infrastructure.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the timely completion of projects under the Inter-Governmental Agreements (IGAs) signed with DP World.

During the meeting, the prime minister highlighted that “Pakistan, through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), has streamlined investment procedures, promoted transparency, and improved the overall business environment, making the country an attractive destination for global investors.”

Meanwhile, the Group Chairman of DP World expressed gratitude to the prime minister for his government’s continued support in fostering cooperation.

“He reaffirmed DP World’s commitment to ensuring the timely execution of its projects and exploring new avenues for collaboration.”

The DP World chairman informed that a dedicated exhibition hall has been allocated to promote Pakistani products in the UAE to enhance the visibility and accessibility of Pakistani goods in the Emirati market.