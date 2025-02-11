AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
Pakistan

16 Pakistanis among dead in Libya boat tragedy, FO confirms

BR Web Desk Published February 11, 2025 Updated February 11, 2025 07:31pm

Following the tragic capsizing of a boat off the coast of Libya, the Embassy of Pakistan in Tripoli has confirmed that 16 Pakistani nationals have died, with 37 survivors and around 10 still missing.

Pakistan seeks details after vessel carrying 65 sinks off Libyan coast

A team from the embassy visited Zawiya city, meeting local officials and hospital authorities to gather details, according to a Foreign Office (FO) statement issued on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified through Pakistani passports, hailed primarily from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), including districts like Kurram, Bajaur, and Orakzai.

Among the survivors, one is hospitalized, 33 are in police custody, and three are being assisted by the embassy in Tripoli.

Several Pakistanis feared dead in Libyan maritime tragedy

The embassy continues to coordinate with local authorities to gather further information and provide support to affected families, the FO said.

List of Identified Deceased:

  • Saqlain Haider (Kurram, KPK)
  • Siraj Uddin (Bajaur, KPK)
  • Shoaib Hussain (Kurram, KPK)
  • Nusrat Hussain (Kurram, KPK)
  • Shoaib Ali (Kurram, KPK)
  • Sayed Shehzad Hussain (Kurram, KPK)
  • Abid Hussain (Kurram, KPK)
  • Asif Ali (Kurram, KPK)
  • Muhammad Ali Shah (Orakzai, KPK)
  • Musawir Hussain (Kurram, KPK)
  • Aswar Hussain (Kurram, KPK)
  • Abid Hussain (Kurram, KPK)
  • Musaib Hussain (Kurram, KPK)
  • Anis Khan (Peshawar, KPK)
  • Ashfaq Hussain (Kurram, KPK)
  • Shahid Hussain (Kurram, KPK)

The embassy remains in contact with local authorities to assist affected families and provide further updates, the statement added.

On January 16, a boat with 80 passengers had capsized near Morocco and over 45 Pakistanis were reportedly among the dead.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch massive crackdown against human smugglers so that innocent Pakistani nationals could be protected from falling to prey traffickers.

Sources said FIA has tightened noose around human smugglers and busted the notorious gangs involved in human smugglings.

Similarly, the FIA has also taken stern action against its own officials and dismissed more than 60 officers and officials found colluding with human smugglers.

