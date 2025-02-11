Corruption Perception Index 2024: Pakistan’s rank slides 2 places

Pakistan’s ranking has lowered by two spots in Transparency International’s (TI) latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI), and it is now ranked 135th among 180 countries in comparison to its 133rd place last year, according to a report revealed by the Berlin-based corruption watchdog on Tuesday.

The South Asian country’s score decreased to 27/100 in 2024 from 29/100 in 2023, a decrease of two points.

“In CPI 2024, the score of all countries in the region except Oman, China, Turkey and Mongolia has reduced. Whereas Pakistan’s score and rank on CPI 2024 has reduced by 2 points from 29 in CPI 2023 to 27 in CPI 2024,” Justice Zia Perwez (retired), Chair of Transparency International Pakistan, was quoted as saying in the press release.

“Pakistan’s rank has reduced by 2 points from 133 in CPI 2023 to 135 in CPI 2024, out of 180 countries. The downslide for the region shows that Pakistan is one of the countries that is holding up against the overall trend in the region,” he added.

The report highlighted that Pakistan has suffered unprecedented climate vulnerabilities in the last few years, “yet systemic governance gaps and policy implementation barriers – including delays in implementing regulations and establishing institutions under the Climate Change Act of 2017 – have left its climate finance far below the projected $348 billion needed by 2030.”

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories worldwide by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

As per Transparency International (TI), global corruption levels remain alarmingly high, with efforts to reduce them faltering, according to the 2024 CPI.

Corruption Perception Index 2023: Pakistan’s rank improves 7 places

“The report has exposed serious corruption levels across the globe, with more than two-thirds of countries scoring below 50 out of 100. The global average on the index has remained unchanged at 43, highlighting the need for urgent action against corruption and warning of a critical global obstacle to implementing successful climate action.

“Against a backdrop of record-breaking global warming and extreme weather events, erosion of democracy and a decline in global climate leadership, the world has its back against the ropes in its fight against the climate crisis,” it added.

As per the report, Denmark leads the ranking, with a score of 90. Finland and Singapore followed closely with a score of 88 and 84, respectively.

On the flip side, South Sudan was declared the most corrupt country in the world with a score of 8. Somalia and Venezuela followed closely with a score of 9 and 10, respectively.