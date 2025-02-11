Pakistan rejects Daesh recruitment claims at UNSC

At a United Nations Security Council briefing on threats to international peace and security, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Munir Akram, firmly dismissed allegations of ISIL-K (Daesh) recruitment within Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported Tuesday.

He emphasized that over two dozen terrorist groups, including Daesh, operate from Afghan soil, which the UN identifies as the “primary hub” for their recruitment and logistics.

In a statement last month, Acting Afghanistan Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai claimed that Daesh has training centers in Pakistan where militants prepare for subversive activities in Afghanistan.

Akram called for intensified global efforts to counter resurgent threats posed by groups like the TTP, Majeed Brigade, and Daesh, warning that their activities endanger not only Afghanistan and Pakistan but also regional and global stability.

He demanded accountability from responsible parties, stressing that documented threats in UN reports must be addressed.

Highlighting Pakistan’s counter-terrorism record, Akram noted the country’s success in dismantling Al-Qaeda and other networks but underscored ongoing challenges from cross-border groups like the TTP and Daesh.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal condemnation of terrorism, emphasizing its frontline role in global counter-terrorism efforts.

Pakistan, he stated, has suffered immensely, with over 80,000 civilian casualties and severe economic losses due to decades of attacks.

Akram called for unified international action to neutralize terrorist safe havens and uphold collective security.