IMF delegation meets CJP Afridi on ‘Finance Division’s request’

  • International Monetary Fund team in Pakistan to conduct Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment under country’s 2024 Extended Fund Facility programme
BR Web Desk Published February 11, 2025 Updated February 11, 2025 05:09pm

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) met Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on a request from the Finance Division, a press release from the Supreme Court (SC) stated on Tuesday.

The development comes after the Finance Ministry, without specifying dates, said on Sunday that a three-member IMF mission would visit Pakistan to conduct a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment under the country’s 2024 Extended Fund Facility programme.

“The chief justice welcomed the delegation and provided an overview about the ongoing efforts to enhance judicial performance,” read the SC statement on Tuesday.

“…The judiciary is not used to direct interaction with such missions but since the Finance Division requested, this interaction is taking place,” the CJP was quoted as saying in the statement.

During the meeting, the chief justice highlighted key constitutional developments with respect to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) and reforms, including senior-level judicial appointments, judicial accountability, and the restructuring of the JCP, according to the statement.

“He elaborated on the merits of integrating the judiciary and the parliamentary committee to ensure a more transparent and efficient judicial selection process.

“He also informed that the Supreme Court is in the process of finalising a critical agenda for the upcoming NJPMC [National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee] meeting expected in the last week of February. This agenda is being prepared in consultation with various stakeholders. He said he is quite open to any suggestion for inclusion in the proposed agenda. He invited the mission to share any key proposal.”

The IMF delegation acknowledged the judiciary’s role in maintaining legal and institutional stability and expressed its appreciation for ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening governance and accountability, according to the SC press release.

“The discussion reaffirmed a shared commitment to enhancing judicial efficiency and upholding the rule of law as a cornerstone of economic and social progress,” it said.

The IMF delegation was led by Joel Turkewitz, while the meeting was also attended by the Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan; Secretary, Supreme Judicial Council; Secretary, Judicial Commission of Pakistan; Secretary, Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan; and Director, Federal Judicial Academy.

