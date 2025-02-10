AIRLINK 182.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.3%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.83%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
FCCL 36.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.68%)
HUBC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.5%)
HUMNL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.28%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.4%)
KOSM 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.19%)
MLCF 41.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
OGDC 196.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.81%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
PAEL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
POWER 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.71%)
PPL 166.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.79%)
PRL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
PTC 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
SEARL 101.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.48%)
SYM 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.4%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.45%)
TRG 66.80 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.03%)
WAVESAPP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
BR100 11,560 Decreased By -49.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 33,848 Decreased By -267.4 (-0.78%)
KSE100 110,105 Decreased By -218.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 34,288 Decreased By -123 (-0.36%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 8, and February 9 2025
BR Web Desk Published 10 Feb, 2025 08:39am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • AlBaik confirms expansion into Pakistan, MoC says process in final stages

  • Security forces kill Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan

  • Climate crisis: youth can be ‘game-changer’, says Sherry Rehman

  • Phillips and Santner lead New Zealand to 78-run win over Pakistan

  • Imran Khan highlights ‘mistreatment in jail’ in second letter to army chief

  • Dar reaffirms backing for Palestinian statehood in talks with Iran’s FM

  • Tax policy for cotton sector: FBR asked to seek viewpoint of IMF

  • Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

News briefing BR Refresher

