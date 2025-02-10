Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

AlBaik confirms expansion into Pakistan, MoC says process in final stages

Read here for details.

Security forces kill Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan

Read here for details.

Climate crisis: youth can be ‘game-changer’, says Sherry Rehman

Read here for details.

Phillips and Santner lead New Zealand to 78-run win over Pakistan

Read here for details.

Imran Khan highlights ‘mistreatment in jail’ in second letter to army chief

Read here for details.

Dar reaffirms backing for Palestinian statehood in talks with Iran’s FM

Read here for details.

Tax policy for cotton sector: FBR asked to seek viewpoint of IMF

Read here for details.

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Read here for details.