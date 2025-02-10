AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Feb 10, 2025

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

APP Published 10 Feb, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb met with British Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Hamish Falconer in Lisbon, Portugal and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

According to press release issued by Finance ministry here on Sunday, Aurangzeb said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom have enjoyed close and cordial relations marked by mutual trust and engagement.

He expressed the desire to work towards more robust relations between the two countries, the press release added.

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

Other matters of interest including investment opportunities in Pakistan for energy, minerals, and infrastructure sectors were discussed.

The role of people-to-people contacts through the Pakistani diaspora in fostering the bilateral relationship was also lauded.

finance minister investments Muhammad Aurangzeb UK diplomat Hamish Falconer

