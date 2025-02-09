Dar reaffirms backing for Palestinian statehood in talks with Iran’s FM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital in a telephone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

The two leaders discussed the escalating crisis in the Middle East, with a particular focus on the ongoing suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Foreign Office statement.

Dar strongly condemned proposals to displace Gaza’s population, describing them as “deeply troubling and unjust.”

He emphasized that Palestinian land rightfully belongs to the Palestinian people and stressed that the only viable and just solution is the implementation of a two-state solution, in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

The Deputy Prime Minister also expressed Pakistan’s support for convening an Extraordinary Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers to address the issue.

Both sides agreed to maintain close contact and coordination in the coming days to monitor developments in the region.

Pakistan’s stance reflects its long-standing commitment to the Palestinian cause and its call for a peaceful resolution to the conflict based on international law and justice.