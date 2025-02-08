Climate crisis: youth can be ‘game-changer’, says Sherry Rehman

Former climate change minister Sherry Rehman on Saturday said Pakistan youth could be a game-changer in tackling the climate crisis if they were educated about the issue.

She said this while speaking to a session ‘Creating Resilience Through Climate Education’ in the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF).

“In a world where tolerance is low and misinformation spreads fast, there is nothing more dangerous than an uninformed population,” stated Senator Rehman, according to a statement from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) media.

“We often get lost in jargon, holding conference after conference—29 climate conferences later, we are still seeing global emissions rise instead of fall. Meanwhile, facts on the ground are changing at an alarming pace, and climate disasters are only accelerating,” she said.

Population boost, climate change: Sustainability hinges on two existential issues: Aurangzeb

The former minister urged immediate reforms in education policies to equip Pakistan’s youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the mounting climate crisis.

“Pakistan’s youth demographic—one of the largest in the world—can be a game-changer in tackling the climate crisis. Currently, over 65% of Pakistan’s population is under 30 years old, and by 2047, 50-60% will still be under a median age of 30.

“However, despite their potential, Pakistani youth remain largely uninformed about climate change. A UNICEF survey found that 73% of young respondents in Pakistan could not explain climate change and global warming, the highest rate among all eight South Asian countries. Only 16% reported learning about climate change in school, compared to the regional average of 36%.”

She emphasised that Pakistan remains on the frontlines of climate change, with its vulnerability compounded by structural challenges, poor environmental governance, and a lack of public awareness.

“Karachi, as a coastal city, is particularly at risk. The Arctic ice is melting faster, and extreme weather events are becoming more frequent. In 2022, Pakistan witnessed one of the worst climate catastrophes in history—one-third of the country was submerged, impacting 33 million people, displacing millions, and severely disrupting education. Over 27,000 schools were affected, and the studies of 2 million children came to a halt.”

Senator Rehman was of the view that climate change is not just an environmental issue but a force multiplier of existing inequalities.

“Climate change creates a new layer of inequality, deepening social vulnerabilities. Water and food insecurity will hit the most marginalised the hardest, impacting health, livelihoods, and overall quality of life.”

Pakistan suffers ‘$100bn loss’ due to climate change

Senator Rehman acknowledged the resilience of Pakistan’s people and highlighted innovative solutions emerging across the country.

“Pakistan is moving towards renewable energy, with the rooftop solar revolution gaining momentum. We also have innovation hubs with youth working on climate solutions, but they lack the scalability due to insufficient funding.”

On the global stage, she pointed out Pakistan’s struggle in securing adequate climate finance.

“We are not causing this overheating of the planet. Yet, despite being among the most impacted countries, we have received only a fraction of the climate finance we need. What we get is piecemeal, while developing countries continue to suffer,” Senator Rehman said.