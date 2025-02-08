AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

AlBaik confirms expansion into Pakistan, MoC says process in final stages

BR Web Desk Published 08 Feb, 2025 10:50am

Saudi fast-food chain giant AlBaik confirmed its expansion into Pakistan, stating that the process is in its final stages following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last year.

“The first AlBaik branches in Pakistan are expected to open soon, creating new job opportunities and strengthening economic ties between the two nations,” read a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) on Saturday.

The development came during Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan’s meeting with AlBaik owner Rami Abu Ghazala.

In October last year, the Saudi fast food brand signed a MoU with Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO) to explore the possibility of establishing a strategic partnership to set up and operate AlBaik restaurants in Pakistan, as part of the company’s expansion strategy.

As per the statement, the federal minister was given a tour of AlBaik’s operations, where he met Pakistani employees working at the fast-food giant.

Kamal appreciated the contributions of Pakistani workers within Saudi businesses like AlBaik and welcomed the brand’s entry into Pakistan, highlighting its potential to enhance the country’s fast-food industry and consumer market.

According to the ministry’s statement, Kamal held a series of high-profile meetings in Jeddah, focusing on enhancing trade and investment partnerships between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The discussions, held during the first-ever “Made in Pakistan” exhibition, centred on business collaborations, investment opportunities, and Saudi brands entering the Pakistani market.

In a key meeting with prominent Saudi businessmen, Kamal invited them to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan in the energy, agriculture, IT, healthcare, infrastructure, and consumer goods sectors.

He highlighted Pakistan’s 22% export growth to Saudi Arabia, reaching $700 million, and assured Saudi investors of a business-friendly environment with tax exemptions, investor protection laws, and access to a 240-million-strong consumer market.

“Saudi business leaders expressed keen interest in collaborating with Pakistani counterparts, particularly in construction materials, textiles, and food industries,” the commerce ministry said.

Several proposals were discussed to enhance trade partnerships and industrial investment, with the federal minister extending an invitation for them to visit Pakistan and participate in trade exhibitions like TEXPO, Food-AG, and the Healthcare & Mineral Show.

The discussions also touched on Pakistan’s recent ease-of-doing-business initiatives, including Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and the National Compliance Centre, aimed at streamlining trade regulations and enhancing export standards.

The minister highlighted the $7.4 billion in remittances sent from Saudi Arabia last fiscal year, emphasizing the strong financial link between the two countries.

“He noted that the Pakistan Investor Forum, recently established in Jeddah, is playing a key role in guiding new market entrants and fostering Pakistani-Saudi business collaborations.”

Kamal also encouraged Pakistani investors to leverage the country’s Revised Visa Policy, which allows GCC citizens to enter Pakistan visa-free for up to 90 days, making business travel more convenient.

“From Saudi business leaders showing confidence in Pakistan’s economy to Albaik’s upcoming expansion, the visit marked a major step forward in deepening economic and trade relations between the two nations,” the ministry said.

It added that with growing Saudi interest in Pakistani industries, increasing trade volumes, and new business partnerships, the Pakistan-Saudi economic corridor is set to expand further, opening exciting opportunities for both countries.

ministry of commerce Jam Kamal business community Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Pakistan ALBAIK AlBaik fast food

Comments

200 characters

AlBaik confirms expansion into Pakistan, MoC says process in final stages

Power Division misses key targets set by PM Shehbaz

Agri-tubewells in Balochistan: Stock of power sector receivables reaches Rs530bn

FBR urged to establish fully operational tax office in Gwadar

Newly-incorporated unlisted companies: SECP mandates book-entry shares

GST return: KTBA voices concern over missing key annexures

Climate change: PM demands grants for developing nations

Award ceremony: PM honours top businessmen and taxpayers

SECP says it doesn’t regulate real estate investment schemes

Third session of Pakistan-Hungary JCEC concludes

Read more stories