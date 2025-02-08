Security forces kill Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan

Pakistan security forces killed an Afghan national who was involved in terrorism inside Pakistan, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

“On February 6, 2025, an Afghan National involved in terrorism inside Pakistan was killed during an operation conducted by the security forces in general area Datta Khel of North Waziristan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The individual was later identified as Luqman Khan alias Nusrat (Afghan National), Son of Kamal Khan, resident of Spera District, Khost Province, Afghanistan.

ISPR lashes out at Afghan govt

Interim Afghan Government authorities are being approached to take over the body of the individual, being an Afghan citizen, according to the ISPR.

“Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of involvement of Afghan Nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

“Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” it said.

Earlier, an Afghan national, involved in terrorism inside Pakistan, was killed in Sambaza area of Zhob district, Balochistan on January 11, 2025.