AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan highlights ‘mistreatment in jail’ in second letter to army chief

BR Web Desk Published February 8, 2025 Updated February 8, 2025 10:49pm

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan penned another open letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Saturday, raising concerns about alleged mistreatment in jail among other things.

“The prison administration has subjected me to every form of injustice to exert pressure on me, blatantly violating basic human rights. I have been confined to a death cell and was held in complete isolation for 20 days, deprived of even sunlight,” Imran said in his letter posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Imran revealed that the jail authorities cut the electricity to his cell and kept him in complete darkness for five consecutive days.

“My exercise equipment and television were confiscated, and I was denied access to newspapers. Even books are withheld arbitrarily. In addition to these 20 days of confinement, I was locked up again for 40 hours. Over the past six months, I have only been allowed to speak to my sons three times,” he stated in the letter.

Imran explained that his previous letter was written with “good intentions for the betterment of the country and its people, aiming to bridge the growing divide between the army and the public. However, the response to my letter was marked by extreme frivolity and irresponsibility.”

The PTI founder asserted that if public opinion were sought, 90 percent of the people would support the points raised in his previous letter.

He raised concerns regarding recent legal and political developments in the country, as well as the challenges faced by his party and its workers.

“All these actions go against our traditions and have significantly increased public resentment toward the army. If addressed promptly, it would benefit both the army and the nation. Otherwise, the consequences could lead to irreparable losses,” he reiterated, echoing the sentiments expressed in his first letter.

Imran emphasized, “For the stability and security of the country, it is crucial to reduce the gap between the army and the people. The only way to bridge this growing divide is for the army to return to its constitutional role, distance itself from politics, and focus on its assigned responsibilities. This task must be undertaken by the army itself; otherwise, this widening gap could turn into fault lines threatening national security.”

This is Imran’s second open letter to the army chief. He previously wrote his first open letter to Gen Asim Munir and highlighted the “growing distance” between the military and the public.

Imran also criticized the recent Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendments, a crackdown on social media, cases of terrorism charges, raids, and the use of force against PTI workers. He added that the threats to journalists were damaging the army’s reputation, Gohar said.

“The army is being blamed for these reasons, so the policy reasons must be reevaluated,” he said.

PTI Imran Khan Adiala jail Imran Khan letter to army chief

Comments

200 characters

Imran Khan highlights ‘mistreatment in jail’ in second letter to army chief

AlBaik confirms expansion into Pakistan, MoC says process in final stages

Security forces kill Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad, Punjab, Balochistan amid PTI’s Swabi rallly

Climate crisis: youth can be ‘game-changer’, says Sherry Rehman

After hitting record high, gold price per tola falls Rs1,046 in Pakistan

Trump revokes Biden’s security clearance, escalates foreign aid crackdown

Phillips and Santner lead New Zealand to 78-run win over Pakistan

US judge pauses plan to put USAID workers on leave

Power tariffs will go down further: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories