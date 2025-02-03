AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
Pakistan

In letter to army chief, Imran Khan calls for policy reevaluation: Gohar

  • PTI chief says text of the letter will be made public later today
BR Web Desk Published February 3, 2025 Updated February 3, 2025 07:14pm

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan has written a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, urging him to reevaluate the policy, party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan told media on Monday.

Talking to journalists after meeting Imran in Adiala Jail, where he has been incarcerated for more than a year, Gohar said the text of the letter will be made public later in the day.

“In his letter, Imran has reminded the army chief that as the former prime minister and the founding chairman of the country’s largest political party, he wanted to highlight reasons that have widened the distance between people and the establishment,” Gohar told reporters.

According to Gohar, Imran pointed out “fraudulent elections” and the alleged promotion of money launderers as one reason. He also highlighted the impact of the 26th Constitutional Amendment on judicial independence and the rule of law.

Imran also criticized the recent Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendments, a crackdown on social media, cases of terrorism charges, raids, and the use of force against PTI workers. He added that the threats to journalists were damaging the army’s reputation, Gohar said.

“The army is being blamed for these reasons, so the policy reasons must be reevaluated,” he said.

Imran also expressed solidarity with the military in its fight against terrorism, and acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers, Barrister Gohar said.

As per the PTI chairman, Imran stressed that the entire nation should support the armed forces.

PTI Imran Khan General Syed Asim Munir Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Imran Khan letter to army chief policy reevaluation

