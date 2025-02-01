‘Social Media Protection Authority’ on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday announced it would be establishing a Social Media Protection Authority under the newly-amended PECA framework, aiming to regulate online content and curb digital threats.

Addressing a press conference, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar announced that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill has officially become law after receiving parliamentary approval and the President’s signature.

The minister said the amendments were necessary to counter fake propaganda, online harassment, child exploitation, and threats to national security.

He emphasised that social media is being misused to spread false narratives, incite unrest, and create economic uncertainty in the country.

“The PECA Act is now a law. Social media has been weaponized to propagate fake news, malign individuals, and even issue threats in the name of religion. This law will help curb such activities,” Tarar stated.

He further said that the Social Media Protection Authority would be established under the new framework, including representatives from private sector organizations and journalists affiliated with press clubs and media organisations.

A dedicated tribunal, comprising journalists and IT professionals, will also be set up to handle cases related to online offences. The tribunal will be required to issue a speaking order within 24 hours, which can be challenged in the High Court and later, in the Supreme Court, if needed.

The minister assured that stakeholders, including journalist organisations, would be consulted in drafting the law’s implementation rules. “If anyone has concerns over any particular clause, we are open to discussions,” he added.

Tarar defended the law as an effort to align Pakistan’s digital regulations with global standards, urging media bodies to support the initiative. “There is always room for improvement, and we will ensure this law is implemented transparently,” he said.

While the government sees the amended PECA Act as a tool to protect citizens, critics fear it may curb free speech and restrict digital freedoms.

The effectiveness of the law will be tested in the coming months as authorities begin its enforcement.

