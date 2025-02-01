AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-01

Journalists protest against PECA

Published 01 Feb, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The journalist community on Friday staged a protest demonstration against the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and demanded the government to take back the amendment bill.

A large number of journalists gathered outside National Press Club and staged a protest against the cybercrime law.

The protesting journalists were seen wearing chains, black bands and holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the law and marched towards D-Chowk headed by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) president Afzal Butt and president National Press Club Azhar Jatoi.

The protest journalist declared the PECA Act“a black law.“

They said that the government has not taken journalists into confidence before passing the PECA act.

They threatened if the government failed to take back the law they would stage country-wide protests.

It was the responsibility of the government to take all stakeholders into confidence before they pass this bill.

The PFUJ president, while speaking on the occasion, said that they were not against regulations; however, no one would be permitted to attack the freedom of expression in the country.

Heavy contingents of police personnel were deployed on the occasion, to avert any toward incident.



