18 soldiers martyred in Kalat operation: ISPR

At least 18 soldiers were martyred Friday night during an operation to thwart terrorists’ attempt to establish road blocks in general area Mangocher, Kalat District of Balochistan.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release today, said, “On behest of inimical and hostile forces, this cowardly act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians”.

The statement added that security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies were immediately mobilized, and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and killed 12 terrorists, “ensuring security and protection of the local populace”.

National interest is supreme: PM Shehbaz vows united front against terrorism

The military’s media wing said that ensuing sanitization operations are being conducted and the perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of this heinous and cowardly act, “will be brought to justice”.

“Security forces of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

In another press release, the ISPR said that on back drop of heinous act of terrorism in Kalat District, multiple santization operations are being conducted by the security forces throughout the province.

On Saturday, in one of such operation conducted in Harnai District, security personnel effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which 11 terrorists were killed.

“Multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted,” the ISPR said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the security personnel and paid tribute to brave soldiers “who sacrificed their lives to thwart the terrorists’ nefarious plans and to protect the homeland”.

“Terrorists are the enemies of peace and progress in Balochistan. We will continue the fight against terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country,” the PM said.

Moreover, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the 18 brave sons of the nation have become immortal by sacrificing their lives for the country and have attained the highest rank of martyrdom.

The minister also praised the security forces for killing the terrorists.

Earlier in January, security forces killed 27 terrorists during an IBO in Balochistan’s Kacchi District.

“During the operation, troops stealthily surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. After an intense exchange of fire, twenty-seven terrorists were eliminated,” the ISPR statement read.

It also mentioned that multiple hideouts, along with caches of arms, ammunition, and explosives, were destroyed during the operation.

The killed terrorists were implicated in numerous attacks against security forces and innocent civilians and were on the wanted list of law enforcement agencies, according to the ISPR.