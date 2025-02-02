AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Feb 02, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-02-02

26th constitutional amendment: PTI-backed lawyers seek formation of full court

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2025 02:58am

LAHORE: A PTI-backed lawyers’ convention on Saturday demanded constitution of a full court of the Supreme Court judges to hear petitions against the 26th constitutional amendment and live broadcast of the proceedings on television channels.

The convention, jointly hosted by the Lahore High Court Bar Association and the Lahore Bar Association, was attended by representatives of lawyers from across the country.

The participants of the convention also condemned the amendments in the Peca Act and declared them an infringement on freedom of expression.

A declaration issued by the convention stated that the government intends to appoint its preferred lawyers as Supreme Court judges, which is against the independence of the judiciary.

Therefore, the judicial commission’s meeting scheduled on February 10 for the appointment of judges should be cancelled.

The declaration expressed the support of the legal fraternity for the latest letter from the judges of the Islamabad High Court on the issue of the appointment of the new chief justice.

It also called for the appointment of the most senior judge of the Islamabad High Court as the next chief justice and opposed the appointment of a chief justice from any other high court.

The declaration further emphasized that all Supreme Court benches are constitutional benches and the judicial orders take precedence over administrative decisions.

The convention condemned the suspension of the Supreme Court Bar Association’s Secretary Salman Mansoor for not supporting the 26th amendment, calling it a violation of the bar rules and interference in its affairs.

Speaking at the convention, former president of the SCBA Senator Hamid Khan said the lawyers’ movement had begun and would sweep away the 26th amendment.

He stated that the rulers were mere puppets and that parliament held no real authority.

Among others Barrister Salahuddin, Riyasat Azad, LHCBA President Asad Manzoor Butt, LBA President Mubashir Rehman, Ahmed Awais, Rabbiya Bajwa and Ishtiaq A Khan addressed the convention.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

