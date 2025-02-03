AIRLINK 196.92 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.27%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.68%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
FCCL 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.63%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
FLYNG 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.67%)
HUBC 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.83%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.34%)
OGDC 203.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.29%)
PACE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
PAEL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
PPL 175.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-1.98%)
PRL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.65%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.48%)
SEARL 106.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.72%)
SYM 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
TELE 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
TRG 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,930 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 35,279 Decreased By -269 (-0.76%)
KSE100 113,687 Decreased By -568.9 (-0.5%)
KSE30 35,640 Decreased By -229.8 (-0.64%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 1 and February 2, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 03 Feb, 2025 08:55am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Cut in power tariff for SEZs: SIFC directs PD to take concrete measures

Read here for details.

  • 18 soldiers martyred in Kalat operation: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • FBR successfully thwarts attempt to manipulate newly launched FCAS

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola hits new record high in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Naqvi says no contact from US for PTI founder

Read here for details.

  • Army Chief vows to hunt down terrorists after soldiers martyred in Balochistan

Read here for details.

  • NA speaker, interior minister discuss PTI’s ‘attitude’ during dialogue with govt

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz launches first anti-polio drive for 2025

Read here for details.

