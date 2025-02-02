NA speaker, interior minister discuss PTI’s ‘attitude’ during dialogue with govt

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met in Islamabad on Sunday to discuss the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) “attitude” during the recent talks with the government.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and the overall situation in the country, according to a Radio Pakistan report.

‘It takes two to tango’: govt still ready to hold talks with PTI, says PM Shehbaz

Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the speaker’s efforts to take the treasury and opposition along.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction with the country’s improving economic situation.

PTI assails govt for causing ‘economic meltdown’

They also discussed government’ measures for the solution of public issues.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday blamed the PTI for failure in talks between the government and the opposition party in three sittings, adding the ruling party was still ready to continue talks with it.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has rejected the prime minister’s offer for talks.

During an informal interaction with the government, Barrister Gohar said the government pulled out of negotiations.

“We had put forward only two demands: release of political prisoners and formation of judicial commissions for May 9, and November 26 events,” he said, adding that the government shut the door for talks by not accepting these demands.