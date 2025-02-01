AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Feb 01, 2025
Markets

Gold price per tola hits new record high in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 01 Feb, 2025 05:05pm

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their record-setting streak, hitting a fresh high on Saturday, in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola surged by Rs400, clocking in at Rs292,200.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs250,514 after it recorded an increase of Rs343, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola in Pakistan increased by Rs1,500 to settle at the then-all-time high of Rs291,800.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold increased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,797 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $5 during the day.

On the other hand, silver prices lowered by Rs30 to clock in at Rs3,270 per tola.

